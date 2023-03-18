Enugu Guber: APC’s Uche Nnaji wins polling unit

As results of the guber and state house of assembly seats for Enugu State trickle in, the APC guber candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji has emerged winner of his polling unit and his ward.

Nnaji, who is seeking to succeed the outgoing governor, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi polled the sum of 74 votes in his Ogbashi Polling Unit 15 beating his closest opponent Peter Mbah who polled 8 votes, Frank Nweke of APGA polled 4 votes while Edeoga of Labour Party polled no vote.

In an adjoining polling unit Ogbashi Polling Unit 16, Ward 3, Nnaji polled a whooping 75 votes defeating Mba, Edeoga and Nweke who polled 4, 2 and 0 votes respectively.

Results ferreted from other polling units in other polling units in his ward and a number of other local governments so far also happen to project Nnaji as the leading.

Efforts by pressmen to speak with Nnaji on this development did not yield any effort as it is said that he is in communication with party agents and leaders in all other local governments monitoring the situation reports garnered from other areas.