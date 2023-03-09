Enugu auto crash: Ugwuanyi visits scene, commiserates with deceased families

…Directs adequate, free medical treatment for survivors

Following the unfortunate auto crash along Enugu-Onitsha expressway by CBN bus stop, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, on Thursday, which was allegedly caused by wrong overtaking, leaving some people dead and others injured, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has visited the scene of the accident.

Governor Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, thereafter, proceeded to ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, to empathise with the survivors of the accident and ensure that they are receiving adequate medical treatment.

The governor, who commiserated with the families of the deceased, empathised with surviving victims and directed the management of the hospital to deploy all possible medical expertise to ensure their survival.

He, therefore, announced that the state government will offset the medical bills and take other necessary measures to ensure that the victims are properly taken care of.

“Now that this administration has taken it upon itself to offset the medical bills, let nothing delay their treatment please,” he said.

Responding the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of ESUT Teaching Hospital, Enugu, Prof. Hyacinth Onah commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his prompt intervention and consolatory visit to the victims “at the most trying time in their lives.”

Represented by Dr. Titus Okpara, the CMD assured the governor of the management’s commitment to proper treatment of the survivors.

Reacting, some relatives of the hospitalised victims prayed for God’s healing on them and thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his care and magnanimity, asking God to continue to protect, guide and bless him.