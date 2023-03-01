Enugu APGA gov candidate Nweke Jnr knocks INEC over elections 

The former Minister of Information and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr, has knocked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu over the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

According to Nweke, the INEC chairman ignored the concerns raised over the credibility of Saturday’s presidential election.

Nweke said Yakubu was only interested in declaring a winner over addressing concerns of Nigerians.

He prayed that God would grant the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the entire team the grace, wisdom and strength as they take the next steps.

He said the election was marred by late arrival of materials, violent attacks, suppression of voters and reports of rigging substantiated by international observers.

He said, “In an election marked by late arrival of materials, violent attacks, and reports of rigging substantiated by international observers, it is unfortunate that INEC prioritised declaring a winner over addressing the concerns of Nigerians. This is disappointing and unwise.

“At this time, I pray for strength, wisdom, protection, and the grace of God for Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the entire team as they take the next steps.

“I also pray for everyone who dared to believe, may your heart not be weary.”

Nweke appealed to Nigerians to remain focused and resolute in the quest for a new Nigeria even as he advised that they should avoid violence of any form.

“Compatriots, I believe that we will rewrite our story. Keep hope alive, avoid violence, and be your brother’s keeper. My prayer is that wisdom and peace will guide our thoughts, utterances, and actions in the coming days and weeks,” he added.