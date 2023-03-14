End fuel, naira crises – NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum 

Long queue of jerry cans at a petrol station as fuel scarcity bites harder, yesterday.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to end the fuel and naira crises, saying it would mobilise for mass action if the issues were not addressed.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, issued this waring in Abuja while addressing newsmen on the outcome of a meeting convened by the Central Working Committee of the congress.

Ajaero said Nigerians, especially workers, had been pushed to the wall and could no longer keep quiet.

He said, “It is actually difficult for Nigerian workers to access their hard-earned money in banks and Nigerians are questioning the inability of banks to provide them their money which they were asked to pay into the bank.

“You would also have noticed that it is difficult to see petroleum products. Where you see in some parts of this country, a litre costs as much as N350 and above.

“On the issue of cash crunch, the NLC is giving the federal government of Nigeria and agencies of government, including the Central Bank of Nigeria and other banking institutions seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch.

“If they fail to do this at the expiration of the seven days, the congress will direct all workers in the country to stay at home because it has become very difficult to access money to enter vehicles to their workplaces.

“On this issue of fuel, the congress wishes to inform the federal government that we’ll no longer keep quiet on this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increases on petroleum.”