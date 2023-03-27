EN1 moves to transform Africa automotive landscape with solar vehicle

Uche Livingstone – Lead Automobile designer at EN1

EN1 Technologies has begun moves to transform Africa’s automotive landscape with the development of solar-powered vehicles in Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer EN1 Technologies, Onomor Eseoghene Benjamin, made this known while addressing journalists recently.

While explaining the motive for the initiative, Benjamin noted that the lack of stable electricity remains a major deterring factor for many people looking to buy and use electric cars on the continent.

ENI Technologies explained further, “Charging stations do not adequately solve this problem because it takes an average of 45 minutes to fully charge an electric vehicle at a charging station. This feels like a lifetime compared to the time required to refuel a petrol car, not to mention the high cost of setting up charging stations across the continent.

“To address this issue, the team at EN1 is building a production-level car that does not require a charge from an electrical power outlet for months, thereby eliminating the need for stable electricity in every country the company ships its cars into.”

The firm noted that powered by the sun with detailed and well-engineered solar cells fused into the frunk, hood, and trunk of the car, the EN1 ULTRA generates its own power of up to 50 km of range daily without any additional form of charging.

“On full charge, the Ultra provides a range of up to 605 km, making it the perfect car for daily commuting and long road trips. The Ultra’s advanced charging technology makes it possible for it to be charged at home or while on-the-go.

“This solution is particularly important for countries like Nigeria, which do not have stable electricity. With the solar option, EN1 hopes that you never have to charge the car for months from an electrical outlet.

“But the EN1 ULTRA isn’t just about sustainability and innovation. It’s also about style and comfort. The Ultra has a sleek and modern design, combining cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance. The car’s interior is designed with luxury and convenience in mind, featuring the latest technology and features to make your driving experience as enjoyable as possible.

EN1 is a cutting-edge company that has made a grand entrance into the automotive industry. Driven by a passion for innovative design, exceptional engineering, and unparalleled performance, the company is determined to set itself apart from other well-established brands like Tesla and Lucid.

With an unyielding commitment to achieving perfection and excellence in the driving experience, EN1 has made a promising start with the launch of its flagship product, the Ultra.

The company also promises this is the beginning of a remarkable journey towards transforming the automotive landscape with state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled design.