Emir of Kano congratulates governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has congratulated the governor-elect of the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf on his victory in the recently concluded March 18th governorship election.

In a statement signed by the Emir and made available to newsmen by Abubakar Balarabe Kofar Naisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Kano Emirate Council, he said, “the people of Kano have accepted the democratic system of government, judging by the way they came out massively to exercise their civic responsibility.”

Emir Bayero also thanked Islamic scholars, Priests and the rest of the community leaders for all their prayers for peace, before, during and after the elections.

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero also called on the new governor-elect to cooperate with all communities and groups in running the government, “because doing so will help to improve lives and bring economic growth.”

He further wished for lasting peace and stability in Kano state as well as other parts of the country.

He prayed for Almighty Allah for the successful completion of his tenure as well as the development of his government and the development of the economy of Kano state