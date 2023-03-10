Emil Inyang presents his certificate of return to the deputy gov of Cross Rivers

Member-elect Federal House of Representatives for Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, Onun Dr Emil Inyang, earlier today, presented his Certificate of Return to the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu in Deputy Governor’s Lodge, Calabar.

This comes after he received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday, 8th March, 2023.

Onun Emil Inyang was declared the Akamkpa/Biase Federal House of Representatives election winner held on February 25th, 2023.

Prof. Esu in his remark, congratulated Onun Dr Emil Inyang for his election victory at the recently conducted National Assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission and admonished the member-elect to render selfless and diligent service to the people of Akamkpa and Biase and contribute his quota towards nation building.

“Your election victory to the green chamber is well deserved and also note that this Certificate of Return belongs to the people of Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency”, Prof. Esu adds.

Speaking further, the long standing political leader of Biase Local Government Area commended ward leaders, party faithful, Council Chairman as well as the Chapter Chairman of Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas for their efforts and commitment towards ensuring the victory of the party (APC) in the Presidential and National Assembly elections recently conducted by INEC and urged them to work assiduously to ensure the overall victory of Senator Otu ahead of the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections rescheduled for March 18th, 2023.

Speaking earlier, the member-elect, Onun Dr Emil Inyang while presenting his Certificate of Return to the Deputy Governor of the State, Prof. Ivara Esu, and personally thanked the political leader of Cross River Southern Senatorial District for his efforts and commitment that led to his emergence as member-elect, representing Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency in the green Chambers.

Emil Inyang was accompanied on the thank-you visit by the Director-General of Biase LGA Campaign Council, Asso. Prof. Uti Egbai, State Auditor of the APC, Dcn Charles Iyam, Head of Personal Staff to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Ejemot Esu, Leader of Biase Legislative Council, Hon. Charles Eko as well as Chieftains of the Party Mr Inyang Inyang and Mr Rex Obo.