Emergency of Alex Otti marks a new dawn in Abia state

Otti

The emergence of Dr. Alex Otti, the flag bearer of the Labour Party in the just concluded elections in Abia State as the Governor-elect has been described as a big relief which would bring a new dawn to the State.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, a Member of the Expanded Gubernatorial Campaign Council of the Labour Party in Abia State, Dr. Emeka Nwosu said the triumph of Dr. Otti in spite of the stiff opposition and obstacles mounted by the ruling party in the State and some external forces, was divinely inspired.

He noted as follows: “Otti is a man whose time has come in Abia State, given what he has gone through in the struggle for the liberation of the State since 2015 when he first contested for the governorship on the platform of APGA. So his popular emergence in the just concluded election is by divine inspiration”.

Dr. Nwosu, a former Media Adviser to the Senate President at the onset of the Fourth Republic, commended Dr. Otti for his resilience and ruggedness in championing a paradigm shift, away from the years of visionless and rudderless leadership that have hallmarked governance in Abia State.

He described Dr. Otti as a visionary technocrat who has come to redefine governance and reposition the State to attain its full potentials. Dr. Nwosu expressed optimism that the hopes millions of Abians have invested in Otti as exemplified in the massive support he received in the elections can never be misplaced.

Dr. Nwosu, who holds the revered title of Ugwumba in Umukabia, Ohuhu in Umuahia, enjoined the people of the State to continue to stand by Otti to ensure that his dream of rebuilding the State is completely actualized. He said that with Otti`s wealth of experience as a successful player in the private sector, Abia State was going to witness a new rebirth.

Dr. Nwosu regretted that the State has suffered economic stagnation and infrastructural decadence in the last 24 years under the firm grips of a vicious and ruthless political class that captured the State for primitive capital accumulation. He happily noted that with Otti on the political saddle, Abia would never return to the path of infamy and normlessness.

His words: “What we have witnessed in Abia State in the last 24 years was a classic case of State capture by a vicious, ruthless and rapacious political class that believed in nothing but primitive capital accumulation. But the good news is that with Otti on the leadership saddle Abia can never return to the path of infamy and normlessness”.

Dr. Nwosu congratulated the Governor-elect and the good people of Abia for the wise choice.