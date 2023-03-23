Emergencies: Why we’re extremely concerned over blood donation to meet demands -Haima Health

…hails 300 Lagosians over blood donation to victims of train-bus collision

…says Nigeria blood donation in shortfall of 73.3%

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





A nonprofit making organisation, Haima Health, Friday, expressed extreme concern over blood donation to meet demands during emergencies, which are critical moments of saving lives and preventing death toll from increasing.

This was contained in a statement Haima Health issued, where it made reference to the recent train-bus collision in Lagos, in which six persons were killed and over 80 persons were critically injured, and the demand for blood transfusion through blood donation to sustain survivors became important.

The statement reads in part, “One of the most important treatments for emergency victims is blood transfusion, required to replace blood loss.

“This is particularly challenging in Nigeria where voluntary blood donation remains extremely low and blood banks are often low on stock.

“In ideal settings, blood banks have emergency stock which can be used for mass casualties.

“However, current data from the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) shows that Nigeria gets only 27 per cent of its annual blood need, with the NBSC collecting only 500,000 pints of blood every year, leaving a shortfall of about 73.3 per cent.

“More importantly for emergencies, NBSC data shows that only eight per cent of Nigerians donate blood freely, with 80 per of donors only giving to relatives in need.

“However, the train tragedy showed that Nigerians will give freely if motivated to. Following the call for donors, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi applauded Lagos residents for donating 256 units of blood.

“Organisations like Haima Health, focused on increasing voluntary blood donors, supported the call, mobilization and transportation of donors across Lagos to the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service at Gbagada General Hospital.

“It is commendable that almost 300 Lagosians left their schools, offices and shops to give blood within a few hours, without any incentives or relationship to the victims.

“This illustrates that the passion for giving blood exists if people understand the need and urgency. Over 40 units of blood transfusion have been reportedly used for the victims’ so far.”

However, Haima Health pointed out that, “It is imperative that education on blood donation is amplified so that people understand blood is constantly in demand.

“Haima Health is calling on Nigerians to make blood donation a regular habit-men can give blood up to four times a year while women can give three times a year.

“Doing this will ensure that our blood banks are constantly stocked to prevent scrambling for donations in emergencies, thereby avoiding unnecessary loss of life.”