Emefiele leads conversation at 2023 African Central Bank Conference

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele on Wednesday led conversation at the ‘African Central Bank Conference 2023’ holding at the Global Leadership Center, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Conference was declared opened by the Prime Minister of Namibia – Rt Hon. Saara Kuugongelwa and Opening address by Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, Reserve Bank of South Africa.

Aside Emefiele, other Central Bank Governors were also in attendance at the Conference.

The theme of the Conference is ‘African Solution for African Problems- ‘Africa’s Seat at the Table’.

In his speech, Emefiele highlighted recent global dynamics and specific policy developments in Nigeria to address emerging shocks.

He shared Nigeria experiences with the audience and call on the need for central bankers (Central Bank Governors) and financial sector regulators to be more vigilant in their regulatory and supervisory role of the banks, drawing from the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States.

Other topical issues at the Conference include; ‘Calibrating for a New World Order’ – Unlocking Development Finance and Mobilising Institutional Investors for Development in Africa.

The two-day conference which stated on Wednesday (today) 15th March will end on Thursday (tomorrow) 16th March, 2023.