Elumelu congratulates, Sheriff, Bala Mohammed, Makinde, others on election victory

Ndudi Elumelu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Elumelu felicitated the governors-elect in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

The statement read thus: “On behalf of the Minority Caucus and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family in the House of Representatives, I congratulate the governor-elect of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and others so far declared on the platform of the PDP for their victory at the election.

“I also congratulate Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde of Bauchi and Oyo States respectively as well as governors-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno and his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang for their success at the polls.

“From the results obtained directly from Polling Units across the country, we are optimistic of the victory of PDP candidates in other States, as the nation awaits final declaration in Adamawa, Taraba, Rivers, Zamfara, Enugu and other States.

“The victory being recorded by PDP governorship candidates is a resounding reaffirmation that they are persons of proven integrity, capacity, competence, commitment to duty and political Will to ensure that the aspiration of the people prevailed in governance.

“The PDP Caucus is deeply saddened by the manipulations in Nasarawa, Ogun and other States where our candidates were denied victory in the election but we remain confident that the stolen mandate will surely be retrieved at the Court.

“I therefore congratulate our already declared governors-elect as well those awaiting declaration by INEC and charge them to double their efforts to deliver democracy dividends to the people”.