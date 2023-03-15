Elizade varsity get full accreditation in Nursing Science, MLS, others





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to Elizade University’s Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science and Cyber Security.

Also fully accredited are Political Science and Sociology.

This was contained in a statement signed by the institutions registrar , Omololu Adegbenro.

Adegbenro said that this was contained in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, dated 9thMarch, 2023, and signed by the Commission’s Deputy Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the

Executive Secretary, Prof. Rasheed Abubakar.

The letter reads in part “…the National

Universities Commission has the statutory mandate to accredit academic

programmes in all Nigerian Universities.

” Pursuant to this mandate and in consonance with the provisions of the current government approved guidelines, initial accreditation of a new undergraduate Programme is held after the Programme has run for two academic sessions following approval for the establishment of the Programme.

“Similarly, the initial accreditation of a new Postgraduate Programme is

held after the Programme has been run for one academic session following its

approval”.

According to the commissions letter, “the six engineering programmes run by the University; Automotive Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer

Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Information and

Communication Engineering all got full accreditation, while International Relations too was fully accredited.

It added that “All the Postgraduate Programmes run by the University; M.Sc Accounting, M.Sc Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, Executive Master of Business Administration, M.Sc Finance and M.Sc Human Resource Management were fully accredited by the Commission.