Electoral victory: Okpurughre congratulates Tinubu, Dafinone.

..Rallies support for Agege, Osanebi, Achoja.

Oghareki (Ethiope West)-

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Delta, Paul Okpurughre has congratulated President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the last Saturday presidential polls.

In a personally signed statement released this morning to newsmen at his Oghareki country home, Okpurughre described Tinubu’s victory as a victory for all Nigerians irrespective of tribal or religious affiliations.

While commending the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, for being a worthy opponent, Okpurughre noted that despite a pocket of issues, INEC has greatly improved Nigeria’s electoral process, adding that improvement made is the reason why both the incumbent President and President-elect lost their home states.

Reacting to the results Okpurughre said: “On behalf of myself, family and teeming supporters, I want to specially congratulate His Excellency our President-elect, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded presidential polls.

“I am excited about Asiwaju’s victory because I know he’s a leader that has been tested and can be trusted to deliver.

“I am hopeful that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will bring his wealth of experience gained over the years to bear and renew the hopes of all Nigerians”.

In a similar development, Okpurughre has also congratulated Senator-elect for Delta central senatorial district, Olorogun Ede Dafinone.

Okpurughre in his congratulatory message said, the victory of Dafinone is a proof that Deltans will always choose competence over mediocrity.

While urging Dafinone to be a good ambassador of the progressive party, Okpurughre who until the elections have been going round Delta to canvass support for all APC candidates, appealed to Deltans and the people of Ethiope west in particular to seal the deal on the 11th of March by electing Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi Governor and Deputy Governor of Delta State, and Blessing Achoja as member representing Ethiope west state constituency.