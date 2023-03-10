Electoral Reform: Aisha Yesufu proposes conducting all elections same day

Popular activist and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Aisha Yesufu has recommended that all major elections in the country be held same day.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts the Presidential and National Assembly elections two weeks before the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

However, the activist insisted that the election should be held in a single day.

She also stated that the candidate’s picture and party logo should appear on the ballot.

Furthermore, she believes that Nigerians in exile should be granted the right to vote.

Further electoral reform is needed, Aisha tweeted.

She added: Presidential, gubernatorial, National Assembly and state houses of assembly election should be on the same day.

Early voting for essential workers.

Ballot papers should carry pictures of the candidates as well as party logo

To recall a legislator should be 50% of the votes he or she got and not 50% of registered voters.

Nigerians in diaspora should be able to vote and having a Nigerian passport should be amongst the criteria. Don’t tell us you are a Nigerian in Niger Republic with no passport.