Elections: UN condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the election-related violence, especially the killing of 10 law enforcement agents and security personnel as well as hate speech in Nigeria.

UN Spokesperson, Stephanie Dujarric, said this while fielding questions on the reports of violence in the just concluded elections from Newsmen in New York on Wednesday.



“We clearly condemn any violence, especially in an electoral period – I mean, violence across the board.

“It is incumbent on political parties, on civic leaders to work to avoid any violence, to avoid any inflammatory speech.



“And again, this applies to any electoral process,’’ he said.



NAN reports that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) dashboard showed that there were three bomb attacks in Anambra, Borno and Rivers.



There were two attacks on INEC facilities, attack by unknown gunmen or bandits were two:12. Political intolerance 12, Hate speech 15 reports.



Killing of Law enforcement10, destruction of properties happened at Gombe and Anambra, political intolerance destruction/cutting of roads at Kogi.



Stoning of Gov. Mai Mala Buni at APC rally in Yobe, and cancellation of PDP rally in Rivers.

Vote intimidation and suppression recorded in the South West-55, South South-40, South East-25, North Central-12, North West-3, North East-2.



Political violence, attack on NNPP supporters were recorded in Kano, and attack on APC political campaign in Bauchi.



Similarly incidents included the attack on LP Rep. candidate was reported from Imo, attack on wife of PDP candidate in Zamfara, attack on first lady convoy, Nasarawa attack on PDP campaign DG, Rivers and Lagos attacks on LP supporters.