Elections: Thugs invade Lagos polling units, smash bottles on voter’s head

By Efe Onodjae

Some suspected thugs on Saturday invaded polling units in Ijegun, a suburb in Lagos State disrupting the electoral process that earlier commenced this morning.

Like in Lagos, the governorship and assembly elections is holding in 28 states and eight other off-circle states.

Upon invading the polling units, voters seen running around for safety.

According to a victim, some voters were strictly told not to be in the unit if their vote is not for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC

A victim identiffied as Yusuf Olanrewaju told Vanguard how he was bottled on his head. According to him, “My polling unit at Ijegun Primary School, some thugs came and disrupt the process even when counting has not begun, I went forward trying to stop them when about three vehicles drove and Hon. Oseni Olajide Hammed, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held me and called the thug to bottle me”

Another victim who gave her name as Cynthia also told Vanguard that there was no election in Lagos state but war. According to her, “the thugs came to our polling unit when the counting had just begun and Labour Party was in the lead.

“Some men troop in and told the electoral officers to stop counting and close the voting box, but some of us refuse and bottle was splashed by these thugs”.