Elections: Three killed in accident involving Katsina Governor’s convoy

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Two security aides and one civilian aide to the Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari were killed in a fatal road accident late night while proceeding to the governor’s home town, Kafur for today’s governorship and house of assembly elections.

According to reports, the sad incident occurred along Jikamshi Village, Musawa LGA of Katsina State.

Kabir Adamu and Nura Safiyanu were identified as the two police attache to the governor killed in the accident. Amadu Ali, a civilian was also reported to have died in the accident.

Some among the convoy also sustained various degree of injuries and are currently being trended to at an hospital.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of the Katsina Police Command, SP Isah Gambo said three persons died in the accident.