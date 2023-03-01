ELECTIONS: Omo-Agege, Delta APC Campaign Council congratulate Tinubu

…hails Obi, ‘Obidients’ for their tenacity, commitment, perseverance

By Festus Ahon

DEPUTY Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Delta APC Campaign Council, Wednesday, congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the last Saturday’s presidential election.

Omo-Agege in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, said; “Tinubu’s victory is a testament to a renewed hope for a better, forward-looking thinking Nigeria, in which we can better define our destiny as a people”.

The campaign council on its part, described “Tinubu as a true renaissance president, a pro democracy activist who was obviously destined for leadership”, adding that; “Nigerians have closely followed the President-Elect’s trajectory as a leader of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Senator, Governor and eventually, National Leader of the Progressives under the auspices of the APC.

“ The country holds you to higher standards than most, and we are confident that you will take the nation to heights previously unknown.”

Omo-Agege in his statement, assured the President-elect of his readiness to work with him to maintain and consolidate on the overall development of Delta State and the country at large.

He also congratulated Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi, for his tenacity, commitment and perseverance; and for creating a new thinking among Nigerians especially the youths. He assured Mr. Obi and his teeming supporters, ‘the Obedients’, in Delta State, that when elected, he would uphold the shared values of responsible governance, transparency and accountability, and ensure people feel the impact of governance.

His words: “On behalf of myself and the good people of Delta State, I congratulate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I send you the warmest wishes as you exercise your new mandate. I pray God’s blessing upon you, your government, and the people of our dear country.

“I can attest to the fact that you truly have had a front-row seat in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria. It is evident that in you, we have a fearless, tested, experienced, urbane, business-like, well-rounded, and visionary president-elect; you represent the best bet for the continued prosperity of the country.

“There is no doubt that your victory is a testament to renewed hope; the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that our country carries within its bosom the potential of the world’s next economic power. Renewed Hope for a Better Nigeria will drive forward-looking thinking and show that we can begin to define our destiny as a people.

“Be assured of my constant readiness to work with you to maintain and consolidate the overall development of Delta State and our dear country.

“Let me also congratulate my dear friend and brother, Mr. Peter Obi. We are so very proud of you! Through this election, you have solidified your reputation as an ethical personality. Your tenacity, commitment and perseverance have created new thinking among Nigerians, especially the youth.

“However, the most significant issue I have taken from your participation in the 2023 election is your concern about responsible governance through transparency and accountability. I assure you and your teeming supporters, especially in Delta State that when elected, I will uphold those beliefs and ensure that our people feel the impact of government. I wish you even more success in the future.

“I also commend all the staff of INEC and all the security agencies for their services. However, more needs to be done, especially regarding the early arrival of materials to the polling units and more security for voters and staff of INEC.

“Finally, I congratulate all Nigerians on a successful presidential election. I urge all registered voters to once again turn out en masse for the March 11, Governorship and House of Assembly Elections to vote for all APC candidates. We must free and save our dear State in the interest of generations yet unborn.

Your vote is your right!”