Elections: LP candidate confident of party’s victory in Imo

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Ikeduru constituency in Imo, Mr Chuks Anaele, says he is optimistic that his party will emerge victorious across the various constituencies in the state.

Anaele said this when he spoke to newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at the boot 006, Umuwodu village hall in Ikeduru council area.

He expressed confidence that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) would abide by the electoral guidelines, while thanking the security agencies for ensuring a hitch-free process.

“We believe that INEC will insist on the use of the BVAS in line with the electoral law. There is a low turnout but those who came out have voted.

“I urge our people to remain law abiding and never take the laws into their hands,’’ he said.

He, however, condemned an attack on one of his aides, Mr Kuti Williams by thugs suspected to be working for a political party at the boot 014 Umubom.

Anaele warned that any further attempt of attack would be vehemently resisted.

Recall that voting was peaceful in various boots of Ikeduru council area, with a large voter turnout and heavy presence of security personnel.