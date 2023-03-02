Elections: Leave Wike out of your failure – Bro Obuah

The Director General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Bro Felix Obuah says the state governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike should not be blamed for the failure of any political party and the hypocrisy of a handful of desperate politicians whose hopes were scuttled by the electorate in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Bro Obuah said this against the backdrop of a seeming campaign of calumny against Governor Wike for allegedly interfering in the voting process in some electoral units in the State.

He described the allegation as baseless and unfounded because His Excellency having performed excellently well to the admiration of majority of Rivers people could naturally be expected to be rewarded for his commitment and selfless service to the people and that was exactly what played out during the election.

Bro Obuah noted that some unpopular politicians have formed the habit of dragging in the name of Gov. Wike in anything they do in order to draw attention and sympathy.

He recalled that it was Gov Wike who had raised alarm about the slow pace of the BIVAS machine at the point of voting. It is therefore ironical and irresponsible he noted, of anybody to come around to blame the Governor for any perceived systemic failure that was witnessed across the states and not only Rivers State.

According to the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council DG, the Rivers people are more informed and sophisticated to be deceived by such cheap propaganda and misinformation.

He challenged any person or electoral officer that claims to have been confronted by His Excellency in person or by proxy to distort the election results to own up or provide evidence to that effect.

“The best we can decipher from the results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections is that anywhere the PDP candidates won in the state, it was rigged or influenced and anywhere it lost, it was properly conducted. This is not the spirit. In a contest where two or more people are involved and one is required, there is bound to be a winner and a loser.

“Besides, it is natural justice that what goes around comes around. Check it out if our sense of history is still intact, all the individuals crying wolf now, had had their own share of rejoicing and celebrations when others were crying and bemoaning the same electoral system they benefitted from. It is very wrong to think it is only good when the outcome is in your favour, and only bad when you are at the receiving end,” Bro Obuah declared.

He therefore appealed to Rivers people and residents to remain calm while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) comes up with the rest of the results of the elections across the country, and discountenance any ill-conceived information aimed at tarnishing the image of the people’s governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike and also vote for the PDP Governorship candidate, Sir Siminalayi Fubara in the March 11, 2023 Governorship and State Assembly elections.