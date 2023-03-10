Elections: Lalong urges traditional leaders to guard their utterances

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged traditional leaders to be cautious of their conduct and utterances, as the Nigerians elect leaders at different levels.

The governor made the call during the coronation of the Eight Long Piapung of Piapung nation, Miskoom Lawrence Nashel, on Thursday at the TRCM school , Pianpung, in Mikang Local Government Area.

“While I admonish His Royal Highness and all other traditional rulers to be careful of their conduct and utterances during the political season, I urge you to continue to support us by ensuring that those to take over from us have our vision and will sustain our legacies,” he said .

He tasked traditional leaders of maintaining peace and security within their domain, while working with state and non state actors to achieve the feat.

He said that even though he does not intervene in the selection of traditional leaders in the state, he has the capacity of removing those working against the interest of the people or the state.

“Those who are privileged to occupy these positions must carry out the assignments based on trust and transparency.

“ I expect that you will in turn shun any act that oppresses the people or puts undue pressure on them,” he said .

He congratulated the Long Piapung for the position and urged him to work for the good of his people and in the general interest of Plateau.

He urged him to be passionate to improve the welfare of his people, through uplifting them from poverty, illiteracy, disease and crime.

He urged the people of Plateau to come out enmass to vote for the All Progressive Congress party in the governorship and state assembly elections , to ensure good governance.

In his remarks, Jacob Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman,Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs thanked Lalong for creating 285 new Districts and 36 Chiefdoms in the state.

The chairman represented by the Long Gamai of Gamai land, Miskoom Martins Shaldas ll, thanked the governor for honouring traditional rulers, adding that they would give him that necessary support to succeed in his endeavours.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Mikang local government Area, Mr. Augustine Bako, described Lalong as a detribalised leader, through this demonstration of love to the people irrespective of political differences.

He said that the action has promoted peacful coexistence among clans and communities, while calling for prayers for leaders to ensure they continue to remain focus in the their services to God and humanity .

Responding, the Long Piapung thanked Lalong for the upgrade of his area to a third class chiefdom, saying that he would serve his people in accordance to his oath of office.

He said as the first traditional ruler of Pianpung nation being installed by a sitting governor, he is challenged to remain focus and committed to his schedule , by protecting the cultural heritage of the people.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) , reports that Gov Lalong also Installed and presented the 2nd class staff of office , to the Long Goebau,Miskoom Kenneth Kwaptoe at the Long Gamai Palace in Shendam.

He also gave 3rd class staff of office to Long Manbial Miskoom Audu Longshal; Long Menkaat, Miskoom Manu Danjuma; and Long Pol , Miskoom Bolnaan and Long Jinan , Miskoom Ali Zemlong (NAN)