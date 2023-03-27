Elections: INEC issues Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos Thursday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has fixed Thursday for issuance of Certificates of Return to winners in the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday by Mrs Adenike Tadese, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity.

Tadese said: “INEC Lagos State has scheduled Thursday, March 30, for issuance of the Certificates of Return to the Governor and Deputy Governor–Elect and the elected members of the State House of Assembly.

“The event shall take place at the Media Centre, State Office, 6, Birrel Avenue, Yaba, Lagos by 11:00 am.”

According to her, attendance at the presentation of certificates is strictly by invitation.

She urged participants to be orderly and organised during the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC was re-elected for a second term, along with his running mate and deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, in the March 18 Governorship election in the state.

Also, APC candidates won 38 of the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly during the March 18 state assembly election, while Labour Party candidates clinched two.