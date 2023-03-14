Elections: AFN postpones National Cross Country Championships

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, says its twice postponed maiden National Cross Country Championships billed to hold this Saturday in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba state will not hold as scheduled.

In a message to athletes, coaches and other stakeholders and signed by Rita Mosindi, its Secretary General, the federation says it is forced to postpone the race for the third time due to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to shift the date for the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

“I am directed by the Board of Athletics Federation of Nigeria to inform you that due to the change of date for the Gubernatorial Elections in the Country by the Independent Electoral Commission from 11th to 18th March 2023, it is now pertinent to inform all athletes, coaches, clubs and all athletics stakeholders that the Maiden Edition of AFN National Cross-Country Championships has now been postponed,” wrote the Secretary General in the message sent to all stakeholders.

The AFN says new date for the race will be comminucated after due consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

The AFN National Cross Country championships, when it holds will be the second to be held this year after the hugely successful Jos Cross Country championships organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and supported by Premium Trust Bank and Nilayo Management company, organizers of the Access Bank Lagos City marathon.