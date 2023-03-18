Home » News » Election: Zulum votes, commends INEC
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has voted  in the ongoing Governorship and state Houses of assembly elections at  Unit 001 Ajari Ward, in Mafa Local Government Area in Borno.

The governor who arrived at the polling unit exactly 10:37 a.m with his entourage was accredited and voted at 10:40 a.m.

The governor, after voting, commended INEC for starting the exercise on schedule in the state.

He said that the process was faster than that of the Presidential election and national assembly elections.

“I am also optimistic that this will be the case in other parts of the state,“he said.

He commended the people for the large turnout and the manner they conducted themselves to exercise their civic duty

