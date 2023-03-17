Election violence: A’Ibom group urges IGP to arrest YPP guber candidate

By Harris Emanuel, UYO-AKWA IBOM

Coalition of Akwa Ibom Professionals for Transparency and Good Governance has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to arrest and quiz Sen. Bassey Albert Akpan, gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and Senator Representing Uyo Senatorial District, over alleged inciting comments and threats to the lives of some prominent indigenes of Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state.

The petition is in reaction to a trending video, where Senator Akpan, was seen chanting “I will fight them! Dr. Iniobong Essien, Mr. Aniefiok Iwaudofia, Ini Ememobong, Ime Okon who is the House of Representatives Member-elect, and Godwin Ekpo who is the candidate of the PDP for the House of Assembly seat in the forthcoming elections. I am not sure they are truly from Ibiono Ibom.”

Senator Akpan hails from the local government area.

In a statement jointly signed by the coalition’s President General Dr. Akaninyene Utuk and Secretary, Engr. Godswill Akpan and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Friday, the coalition tasked security and international agencies to hold Senator Bassey Albert responsible should any indigene be murdered or should there be an eruption of violence during Saturday’s governorship election in the area.

Taking to several media platforms to draw the attention of the security agencies to the violence-laden outbursts contained in a trending video of his campaign at Ibiono Ibom LGA, the coalition expressed surprise that a prominent citizen of Ibiono Ibom like Mr. Bassey Albert would incite the people to rise and maim others and to maim fellow indigenes who do not vote for him and his party.

Similarly, Counsels to Dr. Iniobong Essien, Barrister Ime Okon, Mr, Aniefiok Iwaudofia, Godwin Ekpo, and Comrade Ini Ememobong have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police to immediately invite Mr. Albert for questioning over what they called Mr. Albert’s decision to make inciting and hateful comments against their clients.

In a letter of petition obtained by our correspondent, the petitioners cited section 45 of the Criminal Code of Akwa Ibom State which prohibits the promotion of native wars and stipulates punishments for offenders.

The petitioners in their prayers urged the Police to immediately investigate the allegations and prosecute the culprit.