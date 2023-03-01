Election: Tsunami in Delta as LP’s Obi sweeps 18 LGs, PDP seven

.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has won Saturday’s Presidential election in Delta State after winning in 18 out of the 25 local government areas of the State, leaving seven Local Government Areas for his closest rival and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Peter Obi took Ika South, Aniocha North, Ethiope West, Oshimili North, Ndokwa West, Ukwuani, Aniocha South, Ethiope East, Sapele, Ndokwa East, Oshimili South, Isoko South, Isoko North, Warri South, Okpe, Udu, Aniocha North, Uvwie and Ughelli North, Local Government Areas with 341,866 votes as announced by the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election, Prof Owuneri Abraham Georgewill.

Atiku won in Ika North-East, Bomadi, Patani, Warri North, Burutu. Ughelli South and Warri South-West Local Government Area of the State with 161,600 votes to come second.

In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in Delta state, Pastor Monday Udoh-Tom, said elections were held in the 5,863 polling units across the state.

Saying that the Commission “must look at the lessons learnt in this election and be better prepared for the next election of March 11”, he thanked security agents and the media for their supportive roles.

Announcing the results in Asaba, the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election, Prof Owuneri Abraham Georgewill, said elections held in the 25 local government areas of the State, adding that Labour Party’s Peter Obi won in 18 Local Government Areas with 341,866 votes.

Georgewill said the PDP won in the remaining seven Local Government Areas with a total votes of 161,600, saying that the APC scored 90,183.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer in Isoko South Local Government Area, Dr Jerry Osubor, said election was not held in Enwhe ward, following reported attack on INEC officials while they were on their way to conduct elections.

Similarly, returning officer in Warri South-West, Mr Sambo Anderson, said election in two wards of the local government area were cancelled due to bypass of the BVAs.

Breakdown of the Presidential Results:

Ika South

APC – 3290

LP – 17868

PDP – 7485

Aniocha North

APC – 1146

LP – 11678

PDP – 3783

Ethiope West

APC – 3850

LP – 10199

PDP – 5463

Oshimili North

APC – 1688

LP – 14929

PDP – 4796

Ika North-East

APC – 1902

LP – 8980

PDP – 16696

Bomadi

APC – 2,421

LP – 3,134

PDP – 4,429

Ndokwa West

APC – 3,840

LP – 12,889

PDP- 8,760

Warri North

APC – 1,379

LP – 2,417

PDP – 3,411

Aniocha South

APC – 1,686

LP – 14,208

PDP – 4,672

Ethiope East

APC – 6,314

LP – 10,808

PDP – 7,854

Ukwuani

APC – 2,946

LP – 11,239

PDP – 6013

Ndokwa East

APC – 3,752

LP – 7,756

PDP – 5,996

Patani

APC – 2,270

LP – 2,700

PDP – 3,346

Burutu

APC – 4,605

LP – 5,745

PDP – 7,147

Sapele

APC – 4,099

LP – 17,408

PDP – 6,168

Oshimili South

APC – 894

LP – 40,085

PDP – 2,790

OKPE LGA

APC – 4,773

LP – 10,754

NNPP – 41

PDP – 8,326

UVWIE LGA

APC – 3,033

LP – 36,302

NNPP – 229

PDP – 3,375

UGHELLI NORTH LGA

APC – 11,196

LP – 22,589

NNPP – 198

PDP – 9,241

UGHELLI SOUTH LGA

APC – 8,877

LP – 9,790

NNPP – 93

PDP – 10,244

Warri South

Labour Party 13289

PDP 7653

APC 1234

UDU LGA

APC – 4,937

LP – 18,579

NNPP – 120

PDP – 4,836

Isoko South

APC 4,451

LP 18,166

PDP 7,039

Warri South-West

APC 2,857

LP 2,591

PDP 3,183

Isoko North

Labour Party 17765.

PDP 8254

APC 2734