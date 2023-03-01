Election: Tsunami in Delta as LP’s Obi sweeps 18 LGs, PDP seven

.
By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA
PRESIDENTIAL candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has won Saturday’s Presidential election in Delta State after winning in 18 out of the 25 local government areas of the State, leaving seven Local Government Areas for his closest rival and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Mr Peter Obi took Ika South, Aniocha North, Ethiope West, Oshimili North, Ndokwa West, Ukwuani, Aniocha South, Ethiope East, Sapele, Ndokwa East, Oshimili South, Isoko South, Isoko North, Warri South, Okpe, Udu, Aniocha North, Uvwie and Ughelli North, Local Government Areas with 341,866 votes as announced by the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election, Prof Owuneri Abraham Georgewill.
Atiku won in Ika North-East, Bomadi, Patani, Warri North, Burutu. Ughelli South and Warri South-West Local Government Area of the State with 161,600 votes to come second.
In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in Delta state, Pastor Monday Udoh-Tom, said elections were held in the 5,863 polling units across the state.
Saying that the Commission “must look at the lessons learnt in this election and be better prepared for the next election of March 11”, he thanked security agents and the media for their supportive roles.
Announcing the results in Asaba, the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election, Prof Owuneri Abraham Georgewill, said elections held in the 25 local government areas of the State, adding that Labour Party’s Peter Obi won in 18 Local Government Areas with 341,866 votes.
Georgewill said the PDP won in the remaining seven Local Government Areas with a total votes of 161,600, saying that the APC scored 90,183.
Meanwhile, the Returning Officer in Isoko South Local Government Area, Dr Jerry Osubor, said election was not held in Enwhe ward, following reported attack on INEC officials while they were on their way to conduct elections.
Similarly, returning officer in Warri South-West, Mr Sambo Anderson, said election in two wards of the local government area were cancelled due to bypass of the BVAs.
Breakdown of the Presidential Results:
Ika South
APC – 3290
LP – 17868
PDP – 7485
Aniocha North
APC – 1146
LP – 11678
PDP – 3783
Ethiope West
APC – 3850
LP – 10199
PDP – 5463
Oshimili North
APC – 1688
LP – 14929
PDP – 4796
Ika North-East
APC – 1902
LP – 8980
PDP – 16696
Bomadi
APC – 2,421
LP – 3,134
PDP – 4,429
Ndokwa West
APC – 3,840
LP – 12,889
PDP- 8,760
Warri North
APC – 1,379
LP – 2,417
PDP – 3,411
Aniocha South
APC – 1,686
LP – 14,208
PDP – 4,672
Ethiope East
APC – 6,314
LP – 10,808
PDP – 7,854
Ukwuani
APC – 2,946
LP – 11,239
PDP – 6013
Ndokwa East
APC – 3,752
LP – 7,756
PDP – 5,996
Patani
APC – 2,270
LP – 2,700
PDP – 3,346
Burutu
APC – 4,605
LP – 5,745
PDP – 7,147
Sapele
APC – 4,099
LP – 17,408
PDP – 6,168
Oshimili South
APC – 894
LP – 40,085
PDP – 2,790
OKPE LGA
APC – 4,773
LP – 10,754
NNPP – 41
PDP – 8,326
UVWIE LGA
APC – 3,033
LP – 36,302
NNPP – 229
PDP – 3,375
UGHELLI NORTH LGA
APC – 11,196
LP – 22,589
NNPP – 198
PDP – 9,241
UGHELLI SOUTH LGA
APC – 8,877
LP – 9,790
NNPP – 93
PDP – 10,244
Warri South
Labour Party 13289
PDP 7653
APC 1234
UDU LGA
APC – 4,937
LP – 18,579
NNPP – 120
PDP – 4,836
Isoko South
APC 4,451
LP 18,166
PDP 7,039
Warri South-West
APC 2,857
LP 2,591
PDP 3,183
Isoko North
Labour Party 17765.
PDP 8254
APC 2734
