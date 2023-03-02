Election: Tinubu’s victory well deserved-Yoruba group

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

National President of the Yoruba Welfare Group, (YWG), and the National Coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) Independent Campaign Council, DICC, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the presidential polls, saying it was a victory well deserved.

Alawuje in a statement,said that the victory recorded was as a result of hard work by Tinubu and all the stakeholders, including the electorate during the election.

“The victory recorded by Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not by magic but by a dint of hard work and commendable strategy by Tinubu and all stakeholders, including the electorate. This is indeed a political lesson to others. We can only thank God to sustain the process and pray that He helps Tinubu to give Good governance as promised”.

“As a coordinator of a leading political group in Nigeria, the Disciples of Jagaban Independent Campaign Council (DICC), I am not surprised that Tinubu won the general election.”

“In the history of Nigeria, this is the first time a grassroots and well-rounded politician won an election in Nigeria, even with unfavorable conditions from within and outside the government circles.”

“Tinubu’s victory is rather based on his political antecedents and resounding legacies in good governance; as the most courageous and a principled politician. Without doubt, Tinubu is politically sagacious and he is never deterred by the opposition.”

“His track records in building human resources is undoubted. His impact in mentoring brilliant youths into world class politicians across the country today is empirical. Tinubu did set up an automatic building machine that works on many youths of yesteryears to become reliable politicians of today.”

“His personal achievements led to a shift in the mind of thousands of other individuals to do everything within their political space and voluntarily sacrificed everything for his emergence as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, “

“The DOJ and YWG are hereby appealing to those who lost out in the 2023 election and those who are angry with Tinubu’s success to be calm and cooperate with him to reposition Nigeria for the benefit of all.”

“From the benefit of hindsight, the DOJ is calling on Nigerians to be calm with our leaders whose good intentions might have been hampered by circumstances beyond their control. However, Jagaban is aware of the causes of failures of past leaders, and he is prepared to tackle them head on.”

“We in the DOJ know that Tinubu means well for Nigerians but he still needs our prayers, irrespective of our faith, region, or ethnic group. For us to ensure success, we in the DOJ, like our leader (Tinubu), believe in teamwork, as no individual, party, or ethnic group can solve Nigeria’s problems alone.”

“We thank all leaders who kept fate with us, who believe in one Nigeria, and stood by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualise this victory. We plead with them to maintain their support with him towards the actualization of good governance, because the masses have truly suffered much. “

“May God protect him from the hand of those who destroyed the previous leaders, those who normalised the killing of innocent Nigerians for their own personal gain and those who only survive in people’s tribulations and misfortune,” he said.