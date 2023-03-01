Election: Tinubu’s victory divine, says Magaji

Oba Mogaji Abdulkadir, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ilorin Central state constituency, says the victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu is divine.

Abdulkadir, in his congratulatory message on Wednesday in Ilorin, said the President-Elect deserved the victory having sacrificed greatly for the development of democracy and the nation at large.

He said Tinubu is among Nigerians who produced many big political figures who are doing well in their various positions.





He also described Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian with great leadership acumen and undented track records.





Magaji also congratulated the Kwara Central Senator-elect, Malam Salihu Mustapha, on his victory, describing him as a figure who has established good reputation for himself with his huge impact and involvement in politics over the last one decade.





In the same vein, the legal icon cum politician, felicitated with the Ilorin West and Asa Federal House of Representatives-elect, Malam Muktar Shagaya, describing him as a vibrant, resourceful youth and rare breed who always consider others first.

“His innovative and creative solutions to human and societal problems and the general welfare of the populace, especially in rural areas, reflect his love for the people at the grassroots,” Mogaji said.





He however urged residents to continue supporting the good cause of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy from the federal level down to the state.





He said: “The victory is divine, Tinubu deserves the success in all the ways, he has given so much to the development of our country, he’s one of the Nigerians who has built human capacity with his undented antecedents.”





Mogaji further urged the people of Kwara to reciprocate the victory recorded in the presidential election at the state level in the March 11 election, saying AbdulRahman is committed towards developing the state and everyone will be better for it.