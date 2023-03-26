Election: Those calling for removal of INEC Chair are enemies of Nigeria – Ogah

By Peter Okutu

The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Comrade Chinedu Ogah (OON), Sunday stressed that all those calling for the removal of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, are enemies of Nigeria.

He noted that it was out of place for people to criticize the Chairman of INEC, who has done creditably well in the conduct of the 2023 general election.

Disclosing this in a statement, Ogah added that those who have mixed feelings concerning the election should seek redress in court, instead of casting aspersions on the Chairman of INEC.

According to him, the Chairman of INEC conducted one of the freeiest, fairest and credible elections in the country and there’s no reason for anyone to call for his removal.

“The INEC Chairman has done marvelously well. Those calling for his removal are enemies of Nigeria. Some of these persons didn’t even vote during the election but are now playing to the gallery because of their selfish interest.

“We appreciate the outcome of the election. We congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima for their victory at the Polls. Their election is an act of God. It is left for the judiciary to play their role.”