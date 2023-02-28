Election: Shari’ah Council urges aggrieved to go to court

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN), has told those not comfortable with the outcome of last Saturday elections to go to court.

The Council sued for peace over the ongoing elections and warned against any undemocratic alternative to the political transition.

SCAN urged politicians to accept the election results or seek redress in court.

While speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna, the Secretary General of, the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, Malam Nafi’u Baba Ahmed, said the 2023 general elections were so far satisfactory, adding that no election is perfect all over the world.

The council appeals to Nigerians to remain calm and respect the will of the majority, noting that the future of Nigeria can only be achieved through a stable and peaceful transition.

The council called on security agencies to be alert in maintaining public order, peace and security, in the face of unguarded, provocative and unpatriotic remarks and not to spare any group or individual, no matter his status, who seeks to stoke hatred, incitement to violence or otherwise engages in acts capable of creating disharmony, disruption of peace or compounding the delicate security situation of the country.

“The Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria has been following the collation and intermittent announcements of the results of the recent presidential and National Assembly elections with keen interest and the prayerful hope of a peaceful outcome. The council expresses gratitude to Allah, the most exalted, who in His infinite wisdom and mercy granted us the opportunity to discharge our basic civic duty and participate in the democratic transition that will inshaa Allah, usher in a new president and members of the National Assembly, with relative peace.

“The Council express satisfaction with the general conduct of the elections, in spite of unavoidable security and logistical challenges. We commend Nigerians for the unprecedented turnout, their patience and orderly conduct, generally, during the elections. We commend INEC and the security agencies for their professionalism and evidently, fair discharge of their statutory responsibilities by enabling citizens to exercise their right to vote in relative peace and serenity.

“The council remind Nigerians and especially foreign observers that no democratic election is perfect, even in the so called advanced democracies, the credibility of any election is predicated on the scale of fairness and the freedom of choice, which have incontrovertibly been substantially complied with. Remind Nigerians, especially the political class aspiring to lead, that in every election; there are bound to be winners and losers, but in the end, it is the future and progress of the country that is paramount and this can only be achieved through a stable and peaceful transition. We urge all Nigerians to remain calm and hopeful of a greater and prosperous future.

“We call on the security agencies to be alert and alive to their responsibilities of maintaining public order, peace and security, in the face of unguarded, provocative and unpatriotic remarks and outbursts by some people who believe the outcome must reflect their personal wishes or preferences. We are in total agreement with the reaction of General Akinrinade to the preposterous and unhelpful comments by former president Obasanjo. Nigerians will not accept any delusional contraption being mooted.

“We appeal to the gladiators to accept the outcome or seek for redress through the legal process, and avoid inflammatory remarks capable of inciting their supporters into any form of misconduct. We appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm and respect the will of the majority as expressed through the ballot box and embrace the emerging leaders for a brighter, secure and prosperous Nigeria, for today and the future generations. We should all remember that there can never be progress and prosperity without peace, stability and security.”