Election Results: Group calls for peace, united Nigeria

By Fortune Eromosele

Owing to the declaration of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, an advocacy initiative, Why-Now Project, has sued for peace and a united Nigeria.

The group made the call on Saturday in a statement in Abuja by its Executive Director/Founder, Hauwa Sufyan Bage.

The statement read: “Why-Now Project, an advocacy initiative calls on all Nigerians through its awareness campaign (The Ask Yourself Challenge) to delve deep into our collective responsibility to let peace reign in the country by ensuring the candidates who were voted for deserve the responsibility to which they were called to serve.

“Why-Now Project launched the #AskYourselfChallenge as a result of Nigerians electing unsuitable candidates time and time again those who have plunged us into great despair.

“The Challenge asked respected citizens across all spheres to participate in the political process by contributing their voices to demand change, solutions and demand #FixNigeria from our chosen candidates.

“The ‘Ask Yourself Challenge’ is a Why-Now first digital campaign that advocates for good governance, youth participation in our political process and gender parity for women to occupy more seats across different levels of government.

“Through this campaign, we hope to spark more interest and awareness on participating in the political process which is fundamental for a better Nigeria and vital for strengthening our democracy and Rule of Law.

“Together with its team, we have decided to delve into problems that need answers, hence we asked: How did corruption spread deep into the fabric of our society? Why did Nigerians fail to build their country with the vast deposits of natural and human resources available?

“All the above that are answerable, has led to the devastation we see today. It has led to unlimited and preventable suffering of our people. Any right-thinking society will fight towards sustainable development for her people and ensuring good governance will be the order of the day.

“Anything out of that is a path to complete breakdown. Though the political process is complex, tough and even discouraging for millions of youths, yet recent events have shown the need for credible youth participation in the political process and the need for a political resurgence in Nigeria.

“Though it’s a continuous process, the political system in Nigeria has failed over time to change the apathy most youths feel when it comes to elections and voting. However, Why-Now is advocating for millions of Nigerians to ‘Ask Yourself’ if we have all had enough, by voting for the responsible candidate to #FixNigeria.

“We must stand our ground and rebuild our ailing institutions. This is because only together can we make the change and have the Nigeria we dream of.

“Finally, we say to Nigerians through this campaign, if you have solutions to Nigeria’s vast problems, please come forward now. According to research 84 million young people are likely going to be out of school by 2030 Nigeria accounted for 10% (Maybe more).”