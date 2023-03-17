Election: Police warn against thuggery

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has promised to investigate the alleged importation of thugs by politicians to disrupt elections in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

According to Nansel, the command got information that some desperate politicians were importing thugs from other states to disrupt elections in some areas of the state.

“It has come to our knowledge that some desperate politicians in their bid to truncate the electoral process have resorted to importing political thugs into Nassarawa-Eggon, Akwanga, Toto and Kokona Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“In view of the foregoing, the command is warning all politicians who are nursing the idea of disrupting the process to stay away as it contravenes the Electoral Act, 2022.

“We will use all necessary force within our operational guidelines in synergy with all security agencies to deal ruthlessly or subdue any act that is capable of rupturing the polls come March 18, 2023,” the police spokesperson said.

The police spokesman said that members of the public and all political parties should note that there would be restrictions on movement from 12 midnight on March 17 to 6.00 p.m. on March 18.

He said that only accredited observers, journalists, security agents and one accredited political party agent from all registered political parties would be allowed entrance into all collation centres across the State.

Nansel said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Maiyaki Baba-Mohammed,

called on members of the public to go out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice without fear.

He said that the police commissioner warned that parents should advise their children to stay away from illegality.

The police image maker assured that maximum security would be provided to protect voters, staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and their facilities.

He said that the police would deal with anyone found wanting, no matter how highly placed in society.