Election: Police nab 15 hoodlums, recovers 2 vehicles in Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo, says it has arrested no fewer than 15 suspected hoodlums and recoverd two vehicles used as couriers for various operations after the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, made this known at a security Town Hall Forum organised by the police toward the safe conduct of Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Williams said that some of the arrested hoodlums were found in possession of fire arms, 176 cartridges, cutlasses, axe and charms among others.

He said that the command was aware of the complaints made by a cross-section of the public indicating palpable fears of attacks and intimidation from supporters of political groups.

The Commissioner of Police said that the attacks were in a bid to establish dominance through intimidation toward Saturday elections.

Williams assured residents of the state of adequate security during the Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

He added that the command would be non partisan in the election process devoid of harassment or molestation from any quarter.

The police chief appealed to parents, guardians and leaders to prevail on their children and followers not to allow themselves to be used as objects of destruction during the forthcoming elections.

He said that the full wrath of the law would descend heavily on any violator of law and order regardless of status or affiliations.

Williams would always be grateful to IGP Usman Baba for being proactive and consistent in election management and training.

He, also promised that there would be provision of state of the art crime control equipment and welfare provisions for all, especially at both phases of the elections. (NAN)