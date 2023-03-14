Election: PDP, APC, other guber candidates, sign peace accord in A’Ibom

..As CP, INEC harp on violence-free polls

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

NO fewer than fourteen governorship candidates of various political parties in Akwa Ibom State including Pastor Umo Eno of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Obong Akanimo Udofia of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have signed a peace accord

before all stakeholders ahead of the March, 18 polls.

The signing of the peace accord was organised by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi for the candidates of the political parties and their state party Chairmen.

Other gubernatorial candidates who took part in the signing ceremony held at the Police headquarters Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, were Senator John James Akpanudoedehe of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP), Mr. Iboro Otu of African Action Congress (AAC), Senator Bassey Akpan of Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Mr Peter Udoh of Labour Party (LP)

Also, Mr. Emem Koffi of the Accord Party, (AP), Obong Ita Ekpo of APGA, Mr. Eyo Ekong of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) as well as guber candidates of Boot Party,(BP) Social Democratic Party, (SDP) and Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) were present at the event.

Among other stakeholders who attended the peace accord meeting were Heads of Security agencies in the state, State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), State Chairman of NUJ, representative of the traditional institution, State Chairman of Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) as well as State Chairmen and representatives of political parties.

Addressing the gubernatorial candidates and party chairmen earlier before the signing of the peace pact, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi appealed to them to cooperate with security agencies to ensure that the existing peace in the state was sustained before, during and after the March 18 polls.

Durosinmi reiterated his administration’s stance on zero tolerance to political thuggery, and warned that those planning to forment trouble in the state because of the elections should repent or be dealt with.

His words: “We are here to sign a peace accord. We are here to talk to each other and interact. Anything we have not done well on the path of security agencies, we are all here to listen to you. All that we are aiming at is a peaceful elections on March 18, 2023 and a better elections that we all will be proud of.

“So, the gubernatorial election is the one that concerns all of us and everyone is ready. But we want to sound a note of warning that in Akwa Ibom state we want to have zero tolerance to thuggery.

“The advice is that those who are planning to forment trouble should repent and if they don’t repent we will deal with them. And Akwa Ibom is known to be one of the most peaceful states, and we will not change that narrative because of election.

“So we want the state to remain peaceful. Election will come and go and Akwa Ibom State will remain. And I want us to know that signing this peace accord today, is in the right direction. I don’t have problem with you, my problem is those your overzealous supporters.

“So let them know that violence doesn’t pay and that you cannot win election by causing violence, by burning houses and by intimidating others. We don’t want violence before, during and after the elections. That is why we are gathered here today. Please take this message home to your supporters”

Similarly in his brief remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissíoner in the state, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, who was represented by the Admin Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbodu (Esq) called on all the candidates for the Saturday polls and their supporters to shun violence and to embrace peace.

He assured the participants of their preparedness to conduct a credible, transparent and smooth polls, noting that the issues such as late arrival of materials and Electoral materials witnessed during the presidential and National Assembly polls will be properly addressed during the Saturday polls.

He urged candidates and their supporters to shun acts capable of disrupting the process, adding, “We are here to seek peace and ensure that there will be peace before, during and after the elections.

“I am convinced that the elections on Saturday will start very early. I also plead with the politicians to talk to their people. They should not forment any trouble. When we start early allow the process to run as INEC is running it.

“We must not fight, or kill because we want to win election. Let the people choose who they want to serve them. Two people cannot be elected into one office. So, we should have this in mind, and cultivate this culture of accepting the result the way it comes.

“On our path, we have dedicated ourselves to do our best in this state as we have done before. So, we will continue to do better. Results will be transmitted, that is an assurance”

In their separate contributions during the interactive session, the gubernatorial candidate promised to conduct themselves well during the exercise, and also asked for a level playing ground for all contestants and the political parties.