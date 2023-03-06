Election: Matawalle best option for Zamfara – Yari

Former Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari has urged people of Zamfara to re-elect Gov. Bello Matawalle to ensure peace and development of the state.

“Matawalle remain the best option for Zamfara people,” Yari said on Monday during meetings with APC stakeholders in Tsafe, Gusau, Bungudu and Maru Local government areas.

The former governor is on campaign tour of the 14 local government areas of the state.

He said that the governor had shown capacity to tackle the security and socio-economic challenges of the state and should be re-elected to restore peace in the state.

Yari, who is also the Chairman APC Governorship Campaign Council, thanked the electorate for their massive support for the party during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

He urged them to extend similar support in the governorship and state assembly elections by voting massively for all APC candidates.

Yari had on Sunday appreciated the people of Gumi and Bukkuyum local government areas for electing him to represent Zamfara West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate.

According to the former governor, Bola Tinubu, the President-elect would change within the shortest possible time, the recurring security challenges in the state.

He urged APC supporters and all residents to continue to pray for God’s intervention to restore peace and stability in Zamfara. (NAN)