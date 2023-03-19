Election: Makinde dedicates victory to God, Oyo people

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The re-elected Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has dedicated his victory at the just concluded governorship election to God and the good people of the state.

Makinde, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the election on Sunday, said that he was overwhelmed by the show of love showered on him by the people of the the state.

The governor, who was joined by his wife, Tamunominimin, was flanked by family members, friends and associates while celebrating the victory at his residence located in Ikolaba area of Ibadan.

He thanked the people of the state for the confidence they reposed in his administration and his ability to lead them.

According to him, the incoming administration which is tagged Omituntun 2.0, is a film that will be a lot better, sweeter and more effective when compared to Omituntun 1.0.

He said: “Right now, I am just overwhelmed. I want to thank the good people of Oyo State for the confidence they have reposed in this administration and my ability to lead them.”

“I also want to say thank you to all my friends and colleagues throughout the country who did one thing or the other for us to support this administration.”

“For me, I think the reward for hardwork is more work. So, for this second tenure, we will work harder for the people of Oyo State more than we did in the first tenure.”

“Like I said on the campaign trail, Omituntun 2.0 is a film that will be a lot better, sweeter and more effective when compared to Omiuntun 1.0.”

“So, I want to say thank you to my leaders, elders, our supporters, who have done really well. This victory is dedicated to God and to the good people of Oyo State,” he said.