Election: Be patient, believe that power is from God – Kashim tells Atiku, Obi

Mr Peter Obi and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku

-Says let’s unite & build the nation

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Senator Kashim Shettima, the Vice President elect, has appealed to the Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the Labour Party,Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, to be patient and accept the result of the 2023 Presidential election in good faith.

Shettima who spoke in Hausa language, said in an interview that to his knowledge, there was never a much more credible election in Nigeria such as the 2023 Presidential election.

According to him, ” the election was conducted according to law.I believe those calling for the cancellation of the election have not come out to tell the people the reason or where mistakes were committed in the election. “

“Our candidate Asiwaju Tinubu lost his state, Lagos. He even lost his Local Government Area of origin,Ikeja.We said nothing. Since 2003 the President ( Buhari)has never lost election in Katsina State.Now he lost in Katsina State and we said nothing. Now what do they (opposition) want us to say?”

” Look, in Abia state they said we polled eight thousand, nine hundred and fourteen votes,we said nothing. They said the Labour candidate polled three hundred and twenty seven thousand,twenty five votes and we said nothing. We did not uttered a word because we believe Allah gives power and we must accept the outcome of the election.”

” But from the outcome of the election nationwide,our candidate was ahead.But if you look at it, it’s Labour Party that won in Abuja. The party is top in Nasarawa State, in Plateau state .In Imo State where we have a governor,we polled few votes,66000 or so.”

” it’s therfore necessary for them to be patient,they should believe that it’s Allah that gives power. “

While reacting to complaints from the opposition that INEC did not upload the results to its server, the former Borno state Governor said there was a directive that INEC had the choice to either upload to the server or.not to do so.”

“That could be the reason why, perhaps they did not upload it to the server.That does not affect the authenticity of the election. “

He said what is important now is to unite and rescue Nigeria.

” I am.of firm believe that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, I want to believe that he would not like Nigeria to disintegrate.I have the same belief that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi would not like Nigeria to be in commotion.They should reason and accept the outcome of this election so that the nation will continue on the path to national development,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to unite and chart the course to progress in peace and harmony.

” We should find ways to provide employment opportunities to our teeming unemployed children, and ensure the enhancement of our national economy. Believe me people are in abject poverty. The most important thing is that who will cone with succour?This is our mission for now. To ask them to be patient,let’s put heads together and build the nation,” he said.