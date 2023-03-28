Election Aftermath: Nigerians in diaspora harps on sustainable Peace

Insist there’s no election without glitches

Nigerians in South Africa also known as the Chapter of the All Progressives Congress,APC have called for the need to peacefully address the current state of affairs in the post-election period to sustain the nation’s nascent democracy.



In a statement, the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, South African Chapter, Otunba Oyekanmi Oluwatoyin insisted that there’s no election without glitches said: “Electorates looked through Tinubu’s track record, his nationwide spread and strength to canvass for votes from the electorates and his overall role in championing the democratic system of governance in Nigeria, and his resilience played a major role since the return to the democratic system of government in the nation.

“It is pertinent to recall that, no election process has been without glitches recorded. Hence, we as a nation, must not jettison the effort of the electoral body to minimize it by ensuring the collation of results was carried out despite the technicalities that were beyond the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), as the electorates used their votes to exercise their franchise.

“While the president-elect lost Lagos state being his stronghold to an opposition party other opposition as well lost out with incumbent Governors in Benue, Ebonyi, Abia, and Enugu lost out in their bid for electoral seats in the National Assembly election.

“We enjoined other aggrieved opposition to abide by the Peace Accord signed before the election to not cause a bridge of the nation’s peace or cause anarchy by making statements that might cause disharmony, conflict, and violence in the nation by seeking redress on electoral cases/petition at the tribunal to a conclusive end and abide by the court ruling which has been the standard since the return back to democracy in 1999.