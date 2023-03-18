El-Rufai sweeps polling unit, defeats PDP 

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

The Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s polling unit, for the governorship and state House of assembly election at Unguwan Sarki 024 Polling Unit where the Governor cast his vote on Saturday.





The Electoral Presiding Officer, Haruna Shafiu, who announced the results, said the APC candidate polled 257 votes as against the PDPs 81 votes for the governorship election.





He announced that New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 2 votes, while ADP scored 3 vote, PRP got 4 while there were 8 invalid votes.





While the APC has won in the polling unit 026 next to where Gov. El-rufai voted, with 146 votes, PDP scored 61 votes.





The Presiding Officer at Polling Unit 026, Maryam Abubakar, who announced the results, said that NNPP got two votes while the labour party scored 3 and 3 votes were invalid.