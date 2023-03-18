El-Rufai, Kaduna Speaker biker over 2023 election 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani were allegedly engrossed in heated argument over the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election in Kaduna state.

Sources close to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna confided in journalists that the two senior citizens of the State parted on an uncomfortable note the previous night, after a party caucus meeting in

the state capital.

” That was the first time we heard the Speaker to have openly quarrelled with the Governor.He and other party faithful were not happy with the sudden political development in the state in which the ruling APC was not winning votes as was the case in 2019,” a source said.

Withdraw Allegation Statement Against Kaduna Speaker To Avoid Legal Redress – Aide

Meanwhile,Special Adviser Media an publicity to Kaduna State Speaker Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Yusuf Zailani, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani has called on the founder of Liberty Radio and Television Ahmed Ramalan Tijjanni to withdraw his allegation of trouble brewing between his principal and the Kaduna Government House.

Alhaji Tijjani on his verified Facebook page wrote.”fireworks in the government house, hate speech , reckless speech exchange between the king of hate and Hon. Speaker Zailani.”

The media aide to the Speaker said such post on social platform by a respected elder and Chieftain in the state was least expected, stressing that relationship between executive and legislative arm of government is very cordial.

‘ I urge him to withdraw the statement as a respected person whom we also respect because the working relationship between the State government and legislative arm is good.”

“Our focus now is to have a successful and peaceful election and beside, we don’t know anybody with the name king of hate in the government house.

” We therefore urge him to delete the post with immediate effect to avoid misleading the public with false information.

” As a respeceted person. He should not be seen spreading such news but instead committed to peace in Kaduna State.

” Should he fail to do the needful by pulling down the post, we may be left with no option but to seek further explanation from him through legal means, we hope we won’t get there” he said.