El-Rufai C’ttee’s report: President-elect must respect party supremacy — APC Vice Chairman

By Omeiza Ajayi

Even as Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, was being issues his Certificate of Return as president-elect, the National Vice Chairman, Northwest of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Lukman, yesterday said under the incoming APC administration and leaders of the party must subordinate themselves to party decisions.

He was speaking against his belief that the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari to discarded the Governor Nasir El-Rufai committee report on true federalism, saying such action should be regarded as an anti-party activity, especially the committee was set up by the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the party.

“Its report was distilled into a workable document and forwarded to both the executive and legislature controlled by the party.

“However, the committee’s recommendations were never debated, let alone considered for implementation,” he lamented.

Lukman said yesterday that, “Leaders of the party must have the humility to subordinate themselves to party decisions.

”A situation where the party will invest time and resources to produce recommendations such as the one produced by the Mal. Nasir El-Rufai committee on true federalism and ignored by government is not only unacceptable but should be regarded as anti-party activity.

“The commitment of leaders to democracy must be reflected in their willingness to implement decisions of party organs”.

He said the next era of APC government under Tinubu must produce the rebirth of the struggle for democracy in Nigeria.

“It must signal the era of renewed hope for the development of democracy in Nigeria. It should above all be the era for the institutional development of APC as a political party,” he stated.

Why big-time politicians lost

Lukman also lampooned the parties for the absence of internal democracy, saying it was the main reason those who imposed themselves on the party lost elections.

He said: “Unhealthy state of internal party contest, therefore, leading to imposition of candidates could be attributed as the source for legitimacy for the disrespectful conducts of candidates and politicians who lost elections.

“It is also perhaps the source of challenges leading to some of the avoidable outcomes of the 2023 elections in many states”.

Lukman also noted that the APC had to manage its presidential campaign as though its presidential candidate was an opposition candidate.

“For instance, our leaders had to dissociate themselves from a crudely managed cashless policy of the APC controlled Federal Government, which had the attributes of facilitating the defeat of APC in the presidential elections.

”That Nigerians, across every part of the country elected Asiwaju Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic reflects the trust being invested both in APC as a party and Asiwaju as the president-elect. Without doubt, this is well earned trust,” he stated.

Make Adamu’s NWC accountable

He also advised Tinubu to make the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC, accountable and obedient to laws governing the party.

He said: “At this point, we must, as leaders and associates of the president-elect, accept this trust with high measure of humility. We must acknowledge and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership.

”In doing so, we should appeal to Asiwaju Tinubu, being the new leader of our party, to consider this golden opportunity as a call to action to continue the struggle for the development of Nigerian democracy.

“This will require considerable attention and focus on the development of our party, which will require some internal reform measures to guarantee internal competition within the party. Some of the things that should be immediately done is to ensure that the National Working Committee, NWC, is accountable and respect the constitution of the party.

“A situation where the NWC will operate for almost a year without rendering financial report to any organ of the party is unacceptable. Similarly unacceptable is a situation where the NWC will continue to refuse to convene meetings of the National Executive Committee, NEC, as provided in the constitution of the party.

“Being the leader of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu should avoid replicating the mistake where as president of the Federal Republic produced by the APC, he will limit his relationship with other leaders of the party to only the national chairman and some few leaders of the party.”

trauma of producing a government that does not reward the efforts of party members.

According to him, strangers and in some instances, antagonists to APC became the main players.

“This must change if our party is to develop democratically. Another point that must be highlighted at this point of victory is the need to be faithful to our electoral promises. One of the shortcomings of parties managing governments since 1999 is that everything is left to the discretion of elected representatives.

”Requirements to give life to provisions of party manifesto is absent. In fact, many elected representatives are ignorant of provisions of the party manifesto. This needs to change.

”All party leaders aspiring to be appointed into government must familiarize themselves with provisions of the party manifesto as well as envision how to produce desired outcomes,” he stated.