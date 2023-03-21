El Rufai commends Kaduna People on peaceful polls

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed appreciation to the people of Kaduna state for the largely peaceful 2023 elections and for voting for the All Progressives Congress(APC) at both the presidential and gubernatorial polls.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Tuesday, said that the governor is especially grateful to the people for voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect and Governor-elect Uba Sani.

The statement quoted El Rufai as expressing optimism ‘’that these results have created an atmosphere that enhances the progress of our country and our dear Kaduna state.’’

According to Adekeye, the governor ‘’ wishes the leaders that have been re-elected or freshly elected in this 2023 cycle, every success in accelerating the uplift of our country and society and in improving the wellbeing and life chances of all our people.’’

‘’With 69 days left to complete the eight-year mandate the people of Kaduna state have kindly granted him, Malam Nasir El-Rufai wishes to convey his profound appreciation for this privilege of service,’’ the statement added.

The governor promised to devote ‘’ the few weeks to 29 May 2023 to the continued discharge of his duties and to supporting the transition arrangements for the next government of Kaduna state.’’