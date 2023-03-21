Ekiti governor’s wife rejoices as women win 6 of 26 legislative seats

Wife of Ekiti governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, on Monday felicitated with all elected members of the state’s House of Assembly, especially the six female members.

At the end of the March 18 House of Assembly elections in Ekiti, women clinched six of the 26 seats.

The governor’s wife expressed happiness that six of the 26 elected members are females and appreciated the electorate for their support which, she said aided the outstanding victory at the polls.

Oyebanji urged Ekiti people not to relent in their support for the Gov. Biodun Oyebanji-led administration so as to bring more women into governance.

She noted that Ekiti would now be regarded as a trail blazer and role model for other states as the state with the highest number of women in the House of Assembly.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, expressed delight that more women won elections into the Assembly.

She described the development as another sign of women empowerment.

“I am happy because women legislators are not reducing in number; rather we are increasing.

“I always tell my colleagues that are returning, that the 7th Assembly would be perfect, especially now that there are more women, because anywhere there are women, there is sanity,’’ she said.

The six elected female members of the Assembly are: Mrs Bose Olowookere (APC-Efon), Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okiemeh (APC-Ilejemeje) and Mrs Mariam Ogunlade (APC-Emure).

Others are Mrs Bolaji Olagbaju (APC-Ado II), Princess Teju Okuyiga (APC-Gbonyin), and Mrs Abimbola Solanke (APC-Moba).

The elected female members individually appreciated the governor’s wife and all Ekiti women for their encouragement and support before, during and after the elections.

They promised to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring that they did not disappoint women and people of the state.

They called for more support for the Oyebanji-led administration and for the incoming 7th Assembly.