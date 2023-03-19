Ekiti: APC gets 23 seats, SDP 2, one seat declared inconclusive

The All Progressives Congress party (APC) has been declared winner in 23 Constituencies in the House of Assembly election in Ekiti held on Saturday.



A statement signed by Mr Temitope Akanmu, INEC’s Head, Voters Education and Publicity in Ekiti on Sunday, said the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won in two Constituencies while election in Ido-Osi constituency was declared inconclusive.

Election in the affected constituency was said to have been disrupted by suspected hoodlums.

The commission hinted that supplementary election would be conducted in the affected constituency at a later date before a winner could be announced.

Ekiti has 26 Constituencies across its 16 Local Government Areas.