Ekiti Amotekun arrests man for illegal possession of firearms

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Operatives of the Western Security Network code named Amotekun, Ekiti State Command, have arrested a 35-year-old man, Monday Reuben over illegal possession of firearms.

Similarly, the corps also confirmed the arrest of a 21-year-old man Joseph Akanbi Emmanuel with a fresh bullet wound.

The State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (Rtd), while parading the suspects before Journalist in Ado-Ekiti, said one of the suspects, Monday Reuben was arrested at Ise-Ekiti forest with locally made pistol which is against the firearms law and was also involved in the illegal business of cultivating Indian Hemp.

Komolafe added that the other suspect was arrested at Oke-Ila, Okeyinmi axis of Ado-Ekiti on alert from members of the community that saw him coming out from the forest with a big wound suspected to be a bullet wound.

Komolafe said: “We arrested somebody at Ise-Ekiti forest over the weekend with locally made gun. On interrogation, he said he migrated from Owo forest and that he is an Indian hemp farmer. He came to Ise forest to plant Indian hemp.

“He said the short gun is used to protect himself from herdsmen who normally disturb them. Having in possession of a locally made pistol is against the law of the land that is firearms law. He indulged in illegal business of cultivating Indian hemp.

“Joseph was arrested along Oke-Ila, Okeyinmi Area of Ado-Ekiti on alert from the community people that they saw him coming out from the forest. Upon examination, we saw him with a very big wound in his leg which we suspect is bullet wound.

“We need to let the community know that maybe he went to rob and was shot. Upon interrogation he was not coherent also. The two of them will be referred to the RRS Police for further investigation and if possible prosecution.”

The Commandant urged residents of the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their area while appealing to criminals to desist from crime and embrace a good life.

“Elections are over, criminals will like to comeback. Be very vigilant, be proactive. Report suspicious movement to us and we will do our best. Take security very seriously and be conscious of your environment.

“I want to appeal to the criminals to turn a new leaf. Let them turn away from crime. Let them embrace good life that is where it can be well with them.”

When questioned by journalists, Monday Reuben confessed to be in possession of the firearms for protective measure against herdsmen attack, while Joseph Akanbi Emmanuel said he was beaten and stabbed where he went to sleep in a dilapidated construction vehicle.