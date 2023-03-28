Ekiema Wellness CEO, Osaretin gets ambassadorial appointment

With several recorded successes to his credits and a growing business empire that has become a solution provider to a lot of health concerns of Nigerians and many across the globe, Ekiema Wellness led by its CEO, Osaro Destiny Osaretin is not relenting in doing more for himself and his brand.

Adding to his achievements is the news of his recent appointment as a West African Youth Ambassador under the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity.

“I feel really great and elated that my hard-work for the past 10 years is beginning to get appreciated and I am going to continue to be a good role model to up and coming youths.” He stated.

More recently, The Ekiema of Benin as he likes to be addressed secured a license for the operations of his herbal medicine in Dubai. This as further shown his commitment to enriching lives and ensuring better quality of living.

He further stated that, “We would continue to launch new products to help people solve different ailments while our security outfit of the Ekiema Group is gearing up to launch. And for me I have been a big fan of investing in myself, so nothing is changing, just consistent investing in myself and Maintaining the integrity that brought me this far.”