Efforts by Atiku, Obi to overturn Tinubu’s mandate will fail – Hon Oladele

The Southwest Secretary of the Directorate of Grassroots Engagement and Orientation of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele has described the intention by the defeated candidates of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi to file election petitions as an attempt to enlist the courts in their efforts to discredit the results of the just concluded presidential elections all in their efforts to overturn the popular will and mandate of the people.

Oladele made the remarks in a statement issued in Lagos in response to the appointment of 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to defend the victory of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the just concluded presidential elections.

Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, is leading Tinubu’s team while another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Lateef Fagbemi is leading the APC’s legal team.

According to Oladele, “while both Atiku and Obi have individually and separately maintained that they were robbed of victory and contended that they could only lose if the election was rigged against them even in an election in which only one person could win, both of them have failed to come up with any credible evidence to support their claims.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a joint ticket and despite the fact that both of them had no credible pathway to victory considering the pattern of votes garnered by them, they still continue to vent their anger and rage against Tinubu’s victory in the hope that such relentless campaigns in the news and social media will taint the credibility of the election and ultimately lead to its reversal by the Court.

“Elections disputes are part of our democratic process even in the West. For instance, in the last US Presidential election, former President Donald Trump