EFCC arrests NCAA’s Director of Account, 2 others over N2bn DTA fraud

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested four top officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, over alleged N2 billion Duty Tour Allowance fraud orchestrated by them.

A competent source revealed on Monday that the suspects already in EFCC custody are: Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Director, Finance and Accounts; Hart Benson Fimienye, Deputy General Manager, Treasury; Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, Deputy General Manger (Management Accounts) and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, General Manger (Accounts and Stores).

Acvording to the impeccable source, Nathaniel was taken into EFCC’s custody on Thursday, March 16, 2023 while the others were arrested on Monday, March 20, 2023, and are currently being grilled by a team of operatives at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters, Abuja.

The source revealed that the The detained NCCA officials allegedly paid themselves, and others, Duty Tour Allowance, DTA, in excess of N2 million.

It will be recalled that the illegal payment of DTA by top government officials has become rampant in the Nigerian public service in recent years due to the numerous anti-corruption strategies being introduced by the government.

But the practice has flourished as the perpetrators are not often promptly prosecuted in line with extant regulations.