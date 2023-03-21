EFCC arrests 4 NCAA officials over alleged N2bn DTA fraud

Stock photo

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested four top officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, over alleged N2 billion Duty Tour Allowance fraud orchestrated by them.

A competent source revealed, yesterday, that the suspects already in EFCC custody include Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Director, Finance and Accounts; Hart Benson Fimienye, Deputy General Manager, Treasury; Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, Deputy General Manager (Management Accounts) and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, General Manager (Accounts and Stores).

According to the impeccable source, Nathaniel was taken into EFCC’s custody last Thursday while others were arrested yesterday and are currently being grilled by a team of operatives at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters, Abuja.

The source revealed that the detained NCCA officials allegedly paid themselves and others Duty Tour Allowance, DTA, in excess of N2 million.

It will be recalled that the illegal payment of DTA by top government officials has become rampant in the public service in recent years despite the numerous anti-corruption strategies being introduced by the government.

The practice appears to be flourishing as the perpetrators are not often promptly prosecuted in line with extant regulations.

Cultists shoot Rivers ex-councillor’s mother over election money

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The mother of former Councillor in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr. Endurance, was yesterday shot by suspected cultists.

The woman, who has been hospitalised, was shot yesterday morning at her home, Egede Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt City.

The cultists claimed that their action followed the refusal of her son, the ex-councillor, to pay them their election security money he promised them, adding that they were allegedly contracted for the election.

A source privy to the development alleged that the suspected cultists was led by a young man simply called Zubi.

The source said the gunmen had met the ex-councillor in front of his house on Egede Street, demanding that he pays them (suspected cultists) their election security money.

It was gathered that the former councillor insisted that he has no money to give them, adding the statement of Endurance angered the hoodlums, who immediately started hurling bottles into his compound.

The source further disclosed that Endurance escaped into his house when the criminals brought out gun.

It was learned that the cultists shot at him while he was running into his room, where the bullets hit his mother.

Another source, who gave his name simply as Jonathan, said the hoodlums escaped after the shooting incident.

Jonathan disclosed that the Police operatives from Azikiwe Division, in-charge of the area and other Police units, have visited the scene at press time.

Contacted, spokesperson of the Rivers State Police command, Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident, noting that the woman was receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

Iringe-Koko said investigation has been opened to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.