EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

EFCC has arrested 23 internet fraudster suspects in Enugu.

Its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, stated in Abuja on Wednesday that the suspects have been arrested around Monark, Emene and Golf Course axis of Enugu, following actionable intelligence.

“The suspects are Ugwuanyi Kasiemobi, Emmanuel Agwu, Onyeama Arinze, Hycienth Emmanuel, Chibueze Oluebube, Ogaraku Obinna, Chibueze Onyedikachi, Austus Chiemerem, Ikechi Faithful and Okafor Chika.

“Others are Chimaobi Joshua, Onuoha Oluebubu, Udo Stanley, Igbo Ikenna, Nweke David, Obinna Obumneme, Okocha Ewah, Nweke Chidera, Justice Mba, David Nweke, Eze Chiwetalu, Nweke Chidubem and Ikechi David.

“Items recovered from them included one Mercedez Benz E350, one Lexus ES350, one Mercedes Benz CLE, one Toyota Camry, a Toyota Avalon and a black Mercedes Benz,’’ he stated.

Uwujaren added that other items recovered from the suspects who had made useful statements to the EFCC were 43 mobile phones, 11 laptop computers and charms.

They would be charged in court upon conclusion of the investigation, he assured.